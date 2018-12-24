Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE:AIT opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $464,465.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

