Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,636 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 142.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 71.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $473.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.71.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $366.99 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $297.63 and a 52-week high of $467.26. The company has a quick ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 36.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.53, for a total transaction of $8,484,858.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,818 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,423 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

