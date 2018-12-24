Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.74 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,674 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of TEGNA worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,787 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,882,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,223,000 after purchasing an additional 964,669 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,178,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 901,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,970,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 744,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Gabelli started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE TGNA opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-4-74-million-stake-in-tegna-inc-tgna.html.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.