Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGICA. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Donegal Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 673,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DGICA opened at $13.50 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.71 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,012.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,665. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

