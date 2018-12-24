WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Position Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 161.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

WCC opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/wesco-international-inc-wcc-position-boosted-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.