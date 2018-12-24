WESCO International (WCC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in WESCO International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.