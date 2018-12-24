West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 162 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

WTBA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,900.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 29,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

