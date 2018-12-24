Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,482,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 379,667 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $10.06 on Monday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

