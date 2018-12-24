Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 92338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34.

About Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

