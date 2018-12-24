Wild Beast Block (WBB) Market Cap Hits $3,938.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $3,938.00 and $10.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

