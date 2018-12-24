Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,860 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,845,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 260,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRD opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

