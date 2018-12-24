WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USDU traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,534. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/wisdomtree-bloomberg-u-s-dollar-bullish-fund-declares-annual-dividend-of-0-24-usdu.html.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.