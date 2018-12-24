WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2273 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

DEM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,573. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

