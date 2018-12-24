WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1714 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,410. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

