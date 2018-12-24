WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund (HGSD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund (BATS:HGSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
Shares of BATS HGSD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 119 shares of the company traded hands. WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $26.52.
