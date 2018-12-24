WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund (BATS:HGSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of BATS HGSD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 119 shares of the company traded hands. WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/wisdomtree-global-hedged-smallcap-dividend-fund-hgsd-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.