WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:DXJ traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.87. 4,784,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,012. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

