WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 452,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,930. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

