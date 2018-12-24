WisdomTree U.S. Total Earnings Fund (EXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WisdomTree U.S. Total Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3757 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Total Earnings Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA:EXT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041. WisdomTree U.S. Total Earnings Fund has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

