WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) & CECONOMY AG/ADR (MTTRY) Head to Head Contrast

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) and CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECONOMY AG/ADR has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and CECONOMY AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 CECONOMY AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CECONOMY AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and CECONOMY AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A CECONOMY AG/ADR 0.35% 32.37% 2.21%

Dividends

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CECONOMY AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and CECONOMY AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.29 $404.73 million $0.78 17.74 CECONOMY AG/ADR $24.48 billion 0.04 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

CECONOMY AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR.

Summary

CECONOMY AG/ADR beats WM MORRISON SUP/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. In addition, it offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in the area of digital products; provides services for advertisers to develop online campaigns. It has approximately 1,053 stores in Europe. Ceconomy AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

