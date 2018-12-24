Workday Inc (WDAY) SVP Sells $1,556,900.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,556,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James P. Shaughnessy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.66, for a total transaction of $771,168.00.

On Monday, October 15th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,190 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $278,896.50.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $144.93 on Monday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Workday to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/workday-inc-wday-svp-sells-1556900-00-in-stock.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.