WP Carey (WPC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. WP Carey had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 77.36%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 3,850 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $254,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Hoysradt acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WP Carey by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,613,000 after purchasing an additional 124,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WP Carey by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 179,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

