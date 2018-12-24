WPC Resources (WPQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

WPC Resources Inc (CVE:WPQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 135000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
About WPC Resources (CVE:WPQ)
WPC Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Lupin Gold Mine.
Further Reading: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for WPC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.