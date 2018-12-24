Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.92 Million

Analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will report $235.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.01 million to $237.29 million. Wright Medical Group reported sales of $217.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year sales of $833.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.05 million to $835.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $957.09 million, with estimates ranging from $946.86 million to $964.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Wright Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

In related news, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $377,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Fisher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,182 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,891,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,058,000 after buying an additional 1,708,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,995,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,050,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,305,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after buying an additional 612,326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WMGI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 493,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,783. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

