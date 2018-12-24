Xcel Energy (XEL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The Colorado Energy Plan is approved, which will reduce carbon emission and increase renewable mix in the generation portfolio to 55% by 2026. Improving economic conditions in the company’s service territories continues to boost demand and customer count. However, Xcel Energy’s high debt level and increased O&M expenses are concerns, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio currently higher than the industry average.”

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,751,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,756 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $58,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,557,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,935,000 after acquiring an additional 844,400 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 767,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.