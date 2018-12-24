Xencor (XNCR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.79. Xencor has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Xencor by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

