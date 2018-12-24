Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $119,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,654,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 759,502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,415 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $303,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $345,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 2,863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

In related news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

