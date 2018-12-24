Xunlei (XNET) & PTC (PTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -1.10% -1.38% -1.05% PTC 4.19% 11.97% 4.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xunlei and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 0 4 12 0 2.75

PTC has a consensus price target of $99.19, indicating a potential upside of 25.59%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Xunlei.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and PTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $200.58 million 1.18 -$37.82 million N/A N/A PTC $1.24 billion 7.55 $51.98 million $0.90 87.76

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats Xunlei on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences; and Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Servigistics, a suite that enables service parts management and customers to continuously enhance their products and services. Further, the company provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

