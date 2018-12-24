Yield Shares High Income ETF (YYY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Yield Shares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of YYY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.44. 140,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,263. Yield Shares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

