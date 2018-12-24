Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 54.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $88.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $588,004.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,892.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,497,123. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/yum-brands-inc-yum-position-trimmed-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.