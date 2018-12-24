Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 276,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

