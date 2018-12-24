Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,901. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

