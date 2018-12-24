Zacks: Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $201.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

