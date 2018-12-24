Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to post $133.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.95 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $516.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.29 million to $518.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $560.60 million, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $597.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on GP Strategies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,613,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 126,751 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in GP Strategies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 651,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GP Strategies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GP Strategies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,458. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.