Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morningstar set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,266,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,135,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,141,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

