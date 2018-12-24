Zacks: Analysts Set $10.75 Price Target for Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rimini Street an industry rank of 27 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $27,212.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $421,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,166 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Rimini Street by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rimini Street by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 333,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,737. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

