Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.51 Million

Analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will report $31.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum reported sales of $11.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 184.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year sales of $85.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $89.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.48 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $174.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

GDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GDP stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 12,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,687. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.