Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post sales of $550.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.49 million to $552.40 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $501.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 32,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,957.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 94,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,348,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,694,000 after buying an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 828,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,552,000 after purchasing an additional 111,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 89,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,022. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.