Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,116. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.