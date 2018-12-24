Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraFect Corp (CFRX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 600,000 shares of ContraFect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. AXA lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 196.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102,264 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,025,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,634,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 512,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 512,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 6.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,407,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 407,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFRX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.34. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

