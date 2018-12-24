Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings. Fidelity National Financial reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Financial.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director John D. Rood acquired 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,069.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,572,000 after purchasing an additional 338,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,572,000 after acquiring an additional 338,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,587,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,376,000 after acquiring an additional 735,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,670,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,179,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 386,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. 348,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,269. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

