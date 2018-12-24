Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp (MCS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marcus posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Marcus had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth $208,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. Marcus has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

