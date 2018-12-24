Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $10.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. 288,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,126. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 447.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $2,438,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 170.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 213,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

