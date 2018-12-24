Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan Inc (NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Novan reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,087.54% and a negative return on equity of 999.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Ingram acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Kelly Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Novan worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.97 on Monday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.