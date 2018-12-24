Zacks: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Internet Initiative Japan an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIJI. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Internet Initiative Japan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internet Initiative Japan stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $981.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.