Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (ASBFY) to Sell

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.18. 89,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,617. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

