Zacks Investment Research Lowers CIRCOR International (CIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on shares of CIRCOR International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

CIR stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $434.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.13.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 78.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 83.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 59.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.