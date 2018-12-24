Zacks Investment Research Lowers FCB Financial (FCB) to Sell

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCB. ValuEngine downgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of FCB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,052. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FCB Financial has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FCB Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

