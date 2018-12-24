Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five Below (FIVE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have not only soared but also outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in the dynamic retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 outlets in the long run. Notably, healthy performance of new outlets and sturdy comps performance fueled Five Below’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, prompting management to raise fiscal 2018 view. While the top and bottom lines registered eighth straight quarter of positive surprises, comps also rose for the eighth quarter in row. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin owing to higher SG&A expenses remain concerns. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Dougherty & Co cut Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Five Below by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.