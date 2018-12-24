Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nissan Motor (NSANY) to “Hold”

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Nissan Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Nomura lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $15.69 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $25.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

