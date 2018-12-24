ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEAL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. restated a “positive” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of ZEAL stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $11.75. 9,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415. The company has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.31. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $5.20. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 483.00% and a positive return on equity of 91.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

